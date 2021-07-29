U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maximus Jensen, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures the release gate while preparing for an airdrop during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit is a joint combined multinational exercise cooperatively led by the Georgian Defence Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, under the U.S. European Command’s Joint Exercise Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6759180 VIRIN: 210729-F-LO621-1048 Resolution: 3643x3712 Size: 736.92 KB Location: TBILISI, GE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.