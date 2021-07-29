Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

A U.S. Air Force C130J Super Hercules practices airdrops during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, July 29, 2021. Agile Spirit 21 is a cooperatively led exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, designed to support theater security cooperation and training efforts among the 15 allies and participating partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

