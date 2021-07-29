Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Clark, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ensures a load is secure during Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. More than 4000 military personnel from 15 allied and partner forces participated from the following nations: Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Georgia (host nation), Germany, United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova, Italy, Azerbaijan, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

