U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Clark, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ensures a load is secure during Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July 29, 2021. More than 4000 military personnel from 15 allied and partner forces participated from the following nations: Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Georgia (host nation), Germany, United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova, Italy, Azerbaijan, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6759182
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-LO621-1057
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|925.58 KB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile airdrops: Ramstein loadmasters test capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT