U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Woo, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, left; Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th AMU weapons load crew team chief, center; and Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th AMU load crew member, pose for a photo after completing a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The load crew teams consist of three members who work together to efficiently load three different types of missiles onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 08:14 Photo ID: 6755495 VIRIN: 210723-F-EQ901-1687 Resolution: 4975x3317 Size: 10.2 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.