74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th AMU weapons load crew member, troubleshoot an issue after loading an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with a Mark 82 bomb during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The high summer temperatures and humidity levels in South Georgia add an extra layer of difficulty for weapons load crew when competing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

