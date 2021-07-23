U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, left, and Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th AMU weapons load crew team chief, organize tools during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. Once the Airmen complete the weapons load, they are required to return their tools in their predetermined location to finish the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 08:13 Photo ID: 6755493 VIRIN: 210723-F-EQ901-1615 Resolution: 5368x3579 Size: 11.3 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.