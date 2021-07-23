Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 6 of 9]

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, left, and Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th AMU weapons load crew team chief, organize tools during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. Once the Airmen complete the weapons load, they are required to return their tools in their predetermined location to finish the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 08:13
    Photo ID: 6755493
    VIRIN: 210723-F-EQ901-1615
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition
    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    Flying Tigers
    sweat
    23d Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT