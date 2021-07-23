Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 2 of 9]

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Wooley, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, records a weapons load competition as a spectator at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The friendly competition brings wingmen and families together to cheer on and celebrate weapons load crew Airmen as they put their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

