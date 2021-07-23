U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Wooley, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, records a weapons load competition as a spectator at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The friendly competition brings wingmen and families together to cheer on and celebrate weapons load crew Airmen as they put their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 08:13 Photo ID: 6755489 VIRIN: 210723-F-EQ901-1336 Resolution: 5419x3613 Size: 9.42 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.