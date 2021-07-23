74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, cuts the umbilical cable on a Mark 82 bomb during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The quarterly event pits the 75th AMU against the 74th Aircraft Maintenance Unit in a friendly competition that measures the Airmen’s proficiency, efficiency and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

