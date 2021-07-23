U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dashon Cromwell, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, cuts the umbilical cable on a Mark 82 bomb during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The quarterly event pits the 75th AMU against the 74th Aircraft Maintenance Unit in a friendly competition that measures the Airmen’s proficiency, efficiency and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6755491
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-EQ901-1527
|Resolution:
|5312x3541
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS
