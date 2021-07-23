74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with an AGM-65 Maverick missile during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The load competition consists of a 25-question multiple choice test, uniform inspection, tool box inspection and a timed weapons load. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

