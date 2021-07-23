U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with an AGM-65 Maverick missile during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The load competition consists of a 25-question multiple choice test, uniform inspection, tool box inspection and a timed weapons load. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6755490
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-EQ901-1339
|Resolution:
|5556x2084
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
