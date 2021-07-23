74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Sydney Woo, 75th AMU load crew member, load an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with an AGM-65 Maverick missile during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The AGM-65 Maverick is an air-to-ground missile designed for close air support and is effective against tactical targets including armor, air defenses and ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

