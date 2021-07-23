Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatte Velasco, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Sydney Woo, 75th AMU load crew member, load an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with an AGM-65 Maverick missile during a weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 23, 2021. The AGM-65 Maverick is an air-to-ground missile designed for close air support and is effective against tactical targets including armor, air defenses and ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, 74, 75 AMU go head-to-head in load competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    Flying Tigers
    sweat
    23d Wing

