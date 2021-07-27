Assuming Command of USARAK

Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, center, passes Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), left, the US Army Alaska colors for his assumption of command of USARAK while Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), right, watches during the Change of Command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6752607
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-EY600-006
|Resolution:
|3150x2100
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army Alaska welcomes new commander
