Returning Generals

Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), left, Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, center, Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), right, return to the seating area after exchanging the USARAK colors during the Change of Command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)

