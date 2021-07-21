USARAK Pass and Review

Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), left, Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, center, Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), right, conduct a review of troops during the Change of Command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6752604
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-EY600-002
|Resolution:
|3143x2100
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
