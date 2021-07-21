Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), left, Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, center, Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), right, salute the US Flag during the Change of Command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)

    This work, Three General Salute [Image 6 of 6], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

