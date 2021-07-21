Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, left, Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), center, Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), right wait for the start of the Change of Command held at Pershing Field on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6752602
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-EY600-001
|Resolution:
|3150x2100
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Generals [Image 6 of 6], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Alaska welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT