U.S. Army Alaska welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler assumed command of United States Army Alaska from Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak during a change of command ceremony July 21 on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Eifler previously served as Army Chief Legislative Liaison, Deputy Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division (Light). He plans to use the experience of that position to support the Army’s Arctic Strategy, a strategy lays out how the Army will generate, train, organize and equip our forces to partner with Arctic allies and secure our national interests and maintain regional stability.



I Corps Commanding General Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the Arctic and USARAK in the Army’s future.



“We are on the forefront of new changes with the Arctic Strategy. Our mission in the INDOPACIFC is more vital than ever. As we continue to push forward our Arctic Warriors will be ready and relied upon to accomplishment a wide array mission,” Brunson said.



“It feels good to be here. I have wanted to come to Alaska since I was a teenager in high school,” Eifler said.



“The Arctic Strategy is a big part of why I’m here. Gen. Andrysiak has done a great job creating and building it. And I am going to continue that mission. We need to be ready for warfare in the Arctic should that happen. We are going to make sure we organize, structure, and bring the right capabilities as a joint force to maintain our readiness,” Eifler said.



Andrysiak reflected on the time he spent as the USARAK commander.



“This past winter we held the first official cold weather exercise in over two decades in February and March. We influenced the educated Army leaders at the first ever Arctic Symposium,” Andrysiak said. “We worked with the Army to improve the quality of life. All of this was accomplished because America’s Arctic Warriors are fit, disciplined, and committed. I’m always amazed at what our Soldiers can do. I’m proud to serve beside them, and I have no doubt we will regain Arctic Dominance.”



Andrysiak will transition to become the deputy commander of U.S. Army Europe.

