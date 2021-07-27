Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell, center left, passes Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Commanding General USARAK (Outgoing), center right, the US Army Alaska colors for the last time while Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander I Corps, right, and Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General USARAK (Incoming), left, watch during the Change of Command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 21. (Photo provided by Sgt. DeMarco Wills/USARAK Public Affairs NCO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 19:29 Photo ID: 6752606 VIRIN: 210727-A-EY600-005 Resolution: 3150x2100 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last Moment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.