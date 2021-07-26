New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, follow the commands of Drill Instructor Sgt. Michael Rosado during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. The recruits were instructed to place all of their belongings in a cubby before making a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 22:19 Photo ID: 6751258 VIRIN: 210726-M-DA549-1044 Resolution: 5545x3961 Size: 17.75 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.