Kilo Company Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, follow the commands of Drill Instructor Sgt. Michael Rosado during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. The recruits were instructed to place all of their belongings in a cubby before making a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
