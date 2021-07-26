Kilo Company Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait to be issued shoes during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. The issued shoes are part of the recruits’ physical training uniform and are referred to as go-fasters while in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 07.26.2021