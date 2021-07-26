Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Receiving [Image 3 of 9]

    Kilo Company Receiving

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait to be issued shoes during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. The issued shoes are part of the recruits’ physical training uniform and are referred to as go-fasters while in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

