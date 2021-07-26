Kilo Company Receiving

Recruit Joseph H. Sleinksy, a new recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. Sleinsky was recruited out of Maddison, Ohio with Recruiting Substation Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. Recruits are allowed to call either a family member or their recruiter before beginning their training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

