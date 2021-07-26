New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, exit the bus during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. The recruits quarantined for two weeks before beginning their training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.