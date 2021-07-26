Recruit Keith K. Power, a new recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, follows the commands of Drill Instructor Sgt. Carlton King during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. Power was recruited out of Gulfport, Mississippi with Recruiting Substation Gulfport in Gulfport, Mississippi. Drill instructors with Receiving Company take care of incoming civilians and process them to become recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:19
|Photo ID:
|6751252
|VIRIN:
|210726-M-DA549-1141
|Resolution:
|5428x4342
|Size:
|17.73 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT