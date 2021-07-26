Recruit Keith K. Power, a new recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, follows the commands of Drill Instructor Sgt. Carlton King during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. Power was recruited out of Gulfport, Mississippi with Recruiting Substation Gulfport in Gulfport, Mississippi. Drill instructors with Receiving Company take care of incoming civilians and process them to become recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 22:19 Photo ID: 6751252 VIRIN: 210726-M-DA549-1141 Resolution: 5428x4342 Size: 17.73 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.