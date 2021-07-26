Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Receiving [Image 2 of 9]

    Kilo Company Receiving

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait their turn to make their phone calls during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. After the recruits are briefed on the Military Code of Uniform Justice and checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

