Kilo Company Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait their turn to make their phone calls during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. After the recruits are briefed on the Military Code of Uniform Justice and checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

