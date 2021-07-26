New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait their turn to make their phone calls during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. After the recruits are briefed on the Military Code of Uniform Justice and checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:19
|Photo ID:
|6751253
|VIRIN:
|210726-M-DA549-1123
|Resolution:
|5392x3851
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
