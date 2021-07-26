Recruit Haydan M. Cordell, a new recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, empties his bag during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. Cordell was recruited out of Waconia, Minnesota with Recruiting Substation Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Recruit bags are checked by drill instructors for contraband items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
