Kilo Company Receiving

Recruit Haydan M. Cordell, a new recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, empties his bag during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 26, 2021. Cordell was recruited out of Waconia, Minnesota with Recruiting Substation Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Recruit bags are checked by drill instructors for contraband items. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

