Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, perform warm-ups in formation prior to taking their physical fitness assessment, July 19. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6749056 VIRIN: 210719-N-NO485-0009 Resolution: 5589x3726 Size: 9.32 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210719-N-NO485-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 19, 2021) OCS physical fitness assessment [Image 8 of 8], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.