    210714-N-NO485-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 14, 2021) OCS class 15-21 extinguishes a controlled Class A fire

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, extinguish a controlled Class A fire, July 14. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Andrew Morgan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210714-N-NO485-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 14, 2021) OCS class 15-21 extinguishes a controlled Class A fire [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

