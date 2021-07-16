210716-N-NO485-0068 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 16, 2021) OCS 17-21 fast cruise

Gunnery Sgt. Paul Greenfieldbethea, a Marine Corps Drill Instructor assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, observes the level of effort of physical fitness from Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students during Fast Cruise, July 16. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

