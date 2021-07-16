210716-N-NO485-0065 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 16, 2021) OCS 17-21 fast cruise

Gunnery Sgt. Michael Wentline, a Marine Corps Drill Instructor assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, monitors Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students run to the next training location during Fast Cruise, July 16. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

