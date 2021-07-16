Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210716-N-NO485-0065 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 16, 2021) OCS 17-21 fast cruise [Image 6 of 8]

    210716-N-NO485-0065 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 16, 2021) OCS 17-21 fast cruise

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Gunnery Sgt. Michael Wentline, a Marine Corps Drill Instructor assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, monitors Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students run to the next training location during Fast Cruise, July 16. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Officer Candidate School
    Fast Cruise
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Hunter Curreri
    OCS 17-21

