210716-N-NO485-0024 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 16, 2021) OCS class 17-21 fast cruise

Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, run to the next training location with their sea bags during Fast Cruise, July 16. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

