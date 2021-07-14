210714-N-NO485-0062 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 14, 2021) OCS class 15-21 fire fighting training

Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, don their mask as part of the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment prior to beginning fire training, July 14. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Andrew Morgan)

