Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students, perform physical training at each location during “training country familiarization” at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 12. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Andrew Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 08:29 Photo ID: 6749049 VIRIN: 210712-N-NO485-0020 Resolution: 5585x3723 Size: 6.27 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210712-N-NO485-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 12, 2021) OCS training country familiarization [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.