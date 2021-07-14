U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Hamilton and Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Iacobucci, Observer, Controller, Trainers, with Operations Group Wolf prepare to evaluate Soldiers with P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. OCTs guide rotational units through various combat training scenarios to evaluate their proficiency in effectively conducting collect tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6737373 VIRIN: 210714-Z-RF672-2014 Resolution: 6780x4508 Size: 18.99 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.