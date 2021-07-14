Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 3 of 7]

    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Iacobucci, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf demonstrates the use of pyrotechnics to Soldiers with P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Iacobucci, an Active Guard Reserve infantryman, has been assigned to ARNG-OGW for over two years and has conducted multiple XCTCs, National Training Center, Combat Training Center, and Joint Readiness Training Center rotations. ARNG-OGW OCTs are highly trained subject matter experts well versed in Army doctrine who trained over 200 hours in preparation for XCTC 21-01. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6737369
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-RF672-2011
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03
    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TNARNG
    TXARNG
    ARNG
    INARNG
    Operations Group Wolf
    XCTC 21-03

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT