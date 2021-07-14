U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Iacobucci, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf demonstrates the use of pyrotechnics to Soldiers with P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Iacobucci, an Active Guard Reserve infantryman, has been assigned to ARNG-OGW for over two years and has conducted multiple XCTCs, National Training Center, Combat Training Center, and Joint Readiness Training Center rotations. ARNG-OGW OCTs are highly trained subject matter experts well versed in Army doctrine who trained over 200 hours in preparation for XCTC 21-01. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6737369
|VIRIN:
|210714-Z-RF672-2011
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|12.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
