Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Iacobucci, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf demonstrates the use of pyrotechnics to Soldiers with P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Iacobucci, an Active Guard Reserve infantryman, has been assigned to ARNG-OGW for over two years and has conducted multiple XCTCs, National Training Center, Combat Training Center, and Joint Readiness Training Center rotations. ARNG-OGW OCTs are highly trained subject matter experts well versed in Army doctrine who trained over 200 hours in preparation for XCTC 21-01. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

