    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 6 of 7]

    Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army National Guard Observer, Controller, Trainers with Operations Group Wolf observe area reconnaissance operations order brief July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. ARNG-OGW OCTs, out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, were augmented to support 174th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army East for their partnership training with 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard. Each training lane is outfitted with a terrain model to assist the rotational training unit in war-gaming and enhance a shared understanding of the mission throughout the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

