U.S. Army National Guard Observer, Controller, Trainers with Operations Group Wolf observe area reconnaissance operations order brief July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. ARNG-OGW OCTs, out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, were augmented to support 174th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army East for their partnership training with 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard. Each training lane is outfitted with a terrain model to assist the rotational training unit in war-gaming and enhance a shared understanding of the mission throughout the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6737372 VIRIN: 210714-Z-RF672-2013 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 17.15 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.