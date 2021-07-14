U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. James Hamilton, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf monitors a radio July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Hamilton, an infantryman, was augmented by the 174th Combined Arms Training Brigade to act as an Embed OCT during their partnership training with 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard. OCTs guide rotational units such as the 174th CATB through various combat training scenarios to improve their overall combat readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6737371 VIRIN: 210714-Z-RF672-2015 Resolution: 6384x4316 Size: 9.13 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.