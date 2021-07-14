Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Nungester, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf briefs an area reconnaissance training lane to Soldiers with P and Q Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Nungester briefs the Troops on the lanes mission objective, scheme of maneuver, safety, and exercise rules of engagement to ensure all Soldiers understand the mission intent. Terrain models are constructed by OCTs at each lane to assist the rotational training unit in war-gaming and enhance a shared understanding of the mission throughout the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

