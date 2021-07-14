Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

U.S. Army National Guard Observer, Controller, Trainers with Operations Group Wolf observe an area reconnaissance training lane July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. ARNG-OGW OCTs, out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, were augmented to support 174th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army East for their partnership training with 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard. ARNG-OGW OCTs monitored and coached Soldiers with P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th ACR through their execution of the training lane to ensure the continuity of the training object was met. Each individual lane is managed by a Lane and Embed OCT who are responsible for guiding elements of the rotational training unit through realistic situational training exercises to evaluate the unit’s lethality and combat proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

