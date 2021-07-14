Operations Group Wolf coach Tennessee Guardsmen at XCTC 21-03

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Iacobucci, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf observes an operational brief rehearsal with 2nd platoon leadership from P Troop, 4/278 Armored Reconnaissance Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard July 14, 2021 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hood, Texas. Iacobucci embed into the platoon July 12, 2021 and has mentored the platoon through various troop leading procedures in preparation for the situational training lanes. Iacobucci said that the platoon has been very receptive of his comments and will perform well throughout the exercise due to their adaptability. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

