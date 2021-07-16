Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 13 of 14]

    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210716-N-DK042-1360 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Dan Cook, right, gives a speech during a change of command and retirement ceremony at Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Cook was relieved by Capt. Rafael Miranda as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:08
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    NAB Coronado
    Change of Command
    ACB 1

