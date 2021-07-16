210716-N-DK042-1367 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Dan Cook gives a speech during a change of command and retirement ceremony at Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Cook was relieved by Capt. Rafael Miranda as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 20:08
|Photo ID:
|6736800
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-DK042-1367
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|992.25 KB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS
