210716-N-DK042-1104 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Rafael Miranda, right, gives a speech during a change of command and retirement ceremony at Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Miranda relieved Capt. Dan Cook, left, as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 20:08
|Photo ID:
|6736790
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-DK042-1104
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT