210716-N-DK042-1347 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Gary Leigh, commodore of Naval Beach Group 1, left, presents the Legion of Merit to Capt. Dan Cook, right, during a change of command and retirement ceremony at ACB 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Cook was relieved by Capt. Rafael Miranda as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:08 Photo ID: 6736797 VIRIN: 210716-N-DK042-1347 Resolution: 5069x3379 Size: 1.22 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.