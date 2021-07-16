210716-N-DK042-1068 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Rafael Miranda, right, assumes command of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) from Capt. Dan Cook, left, during a change of command and retirement ceremony at ACB 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:08 Photo ID: 6736788 VIRIN: 210716-N-DK042-1068 Resolution: 4825x3217 Size: 1.18 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.