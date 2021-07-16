Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 14]

    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210716-N-DK042-1076 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Gary Leigh, commodore of Naval Beach Group 1, right, accepts Capt. Rafael Miranda as the new commanding officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) during a change of command and retirement ceremony at ACB 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Miranda relieved Capt. Dan Cook, middle, as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 20:08
    Photo ID: 6736789
    VIRIN: 210716-N-DK042-1076
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACB1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command
    ACB 1 Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    NAB Coronado
    Change of Command
    ACB 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT