ACB 1 Holds Change of Command

210716-N-DK042-1076 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Capt. Gary Leigh, commodore of Naval Beach Group 1, right, accepts Capt. Rafael Miranda as the new commanding officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) during a change of command and retirement ceremony at ACB 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Miranda relieved Capt. Dan Cook, middle, as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

