ACB 1 Holds Change of Command

210716-N-DK042-1135 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 16, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jason Thompson reads his original poem, “What’s the Navy?” during a change of command and retirement ceremony at Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 on NAB Coronado, Jul. 16, 2021. Capt. Rafael Miranda relieved Capt. Dan Cook as commanding officer. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

