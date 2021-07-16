U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Commanding General, Gen. Paul E. Funk, sits alongside Col. Steven Carpenter’s family as he delivers his incoming remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding Officer-Support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:47 Photo ID: 6736423 VIRIN: 210716-A-TS673-319 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.28 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.