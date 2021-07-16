Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7]

    1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Commanding General, Gen. Paul E. Funk, sits alongside Col. Steven Carpenter’s family as he delivers his incoming remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding Officer-Support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    Patch Ceremony
    TRADOC
    Cooper Field
    First Team

