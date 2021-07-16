U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Commanding General, Gen. Paul E. Funk, sits alongside Col. Steven Carpenter’s family as he delivers his incoming remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding Officer-Support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6736423
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-TS673-319
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT