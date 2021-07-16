1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

Col. Steven Carpenter delivers his incoming remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding Officer-Support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. “I’ve loved being an American Soldier for the last 25 plus years because the Army is a people business – the ultimate team sport,” Carpenter said. “The Carpenters are honored to be a part of this division at this moment and its rich 100-year history: Courageous, Audacious, Victorious. It truly is a great team, it’s our team – it’s the First Team” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

