    1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolyn Hart 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General, Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane, 1st Cavalry Division acting command sergeant major don the traditional “CAV Hat” and the division patch onto Col. Steven Carpenter, 1st Cav. Div. deputy commanding officer-support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolyn Hart)

    This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Patch Ceremony
    First Team
    Cav Hat

