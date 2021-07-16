1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General, Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane, 1st Cavalry Division acting command sergeant major don the traditional “CAV Hat” and the division patch onto Col. Steven Carpenter, 1st Cav. Div. deputy commanding officer-support during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolyn Hart)

