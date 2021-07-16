Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia delivers his last remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver during his farewell ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6736421
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-TS673-084
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT