Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia delivers his last remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver during his farewell ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. “It’s hard for me to believe that this day is here,” Sylvia said. “It has been a surprising, incredible, humbling, exhausting, enriching and all-around wonderful journey … so one last time, I will end with the words I love to hear and love to say: We are the CAV, we are the First Team – We are the CAV.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6736420
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-TS673-984
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
