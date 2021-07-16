1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia delivers his last remarks as the 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver during his farewell ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. “It’s hard for me to believe that this day is here,” Sylvia said. “It has been a surprising, incredible, humbling, exhausting, enriching and all-around wonderful journey … so one last time, I will end with the words I love to hear and love to say: We are the CAV, we are the First Team – We are the CAV.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

